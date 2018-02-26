FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Benefit Japan to upgrade to TSE first section and to offer off-floor distribution of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Benefit Japan Co Ltd

* Says it will upgrade to Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, effective March 23

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 160,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between March 16 and March 22

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7phpMJ; goo.gl/op2GDj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

