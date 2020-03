BRIEF-Benefit Systems Expects Significant Negative Impact Of Epidemic On Q2 Results

March 31 (Reuters) - Benefit Systems SA:

* SAYS AT END OF Q1 2020 NUMBER OF ACTIVE SPORT CARDS AT 1.5 MILLION VERSUS 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC SPORTS FACILITIES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED, CO TAKES ACTIONS TO DELIVER SPORT SERVICES IN ONLINE FORMULA

* SAYS CUSTOMERS HAVE OPTION OF SUSPENDING THEIR SPORT CARDS UNTIL SPORT FACILITIES REOPEN

* SAYS ESTIMATED PROPORTION OF SUSPENDED CARDS IN APRIL IS 70% OF ALL CARDS IN POLAND

* DOES NOT PLAN ONLINE SERVICES FOR FOREIGN CUSTOMERS, AS RESULT EXPECTS REVENUE DROP IN FOREIGN SEGMENT IN Q2

* SAYS GROUP EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON Q2 RESULTS

* IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON Q1 RESULTS SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT DESPITE REVENUE DROP IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH