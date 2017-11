Nov 20 (Reuters) - Benefitfocus Inc:

* Benefitfocus promotes Ray August to chief executive officer

* Benefitfocus Inc - ‍august will also retain title of president​

* Benefitfocus-Also appointed Benefitfocus founder, current CEO, Shawn Jenkins, to new position of senior advisor for innovation, beginning Jan. 1, 2018​