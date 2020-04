BRIEF-Beneteau H1 Consolidated Revenues Up At 519.4 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA:

* 2019-20 HALF-YEAR EARNINGS: GROUP POSITIONED TO WEATHER THE CRISIS

* VERY ROBUST FINANCIAL POSITION, WITH €609 MILLION OF EQUITY AT FEBRUARY 29, 2020 AND OVER €300 MILLION OF CREDIT LINES ALREADY IN PLACE

* HALF-YEAR ACCOUNTS WITH LIMITED SIGNIFICANCE AND CLOSED BEFORE THE HEALTH CRISIS

* 2019-20 FIRST-HALF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES CAME TO €519.4 MILLION, UP +4.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* HAS FACED A SHUTDOWN OF ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS SINCE MARCH AS A RESULT OF THE MEASURES ROLLED OUT BY THE PUBLIC AUTHORITIES IN MANY COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

* FREE CASH FLOW AND NET CASH IMPROVED BY €55.7 MILLION AND €16.7 MILLION RESPECTIVELY COMPARED WITH THE FIRST HALF OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* 2019-20 FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES REPRESENT -€4.1 MILLION, WHILE NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) CAME TO -€12.1 MILLION