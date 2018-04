April 26 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 464.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 430.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 26.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT YEAR: EXPECTED GROWTH IN TURNOVER OF +8% TO + 10%

* 2020 TARGET: INCOME FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS RATE RAISED +0.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)