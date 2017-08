July 12 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* Q3 REVEUE EUR 422.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 371.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAISES GUIDANCE EXPECTATIONS OF REVENUE GROWTH TO +11% FOR 2016-17

* SAYS CAPABLE OF REACHING TOP OF RANGE OF EXPECTED RECURRING OPERATING INCOME IN FY 2016-17, MEANING ABOUT 68 MILLION € Source text: bit.ly/2uiW8lm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)