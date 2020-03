March 11 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LIMITED IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, THE GROUP’S COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY HAS BEEN LITTLE AFFECTED BY THE EPIDEMIC

* GENERAL UPDATE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK TO BE PRESENTED WHEN STRATEGIC PLAN IS PUBLISHED ON APRIL 29