BRIEF-Beneteau Speeds Up Reorganization Due To COVID-19

June 5 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* IN VIEW OF THE SEVERE ECONOMIC CRISIS LINKED TO COVID-19, CO IS ACCELERATING ITS REORGANIZATION

* STRATEGIC PLAN WILL BE PRESENTED ON JULY 9

* BRUNO THIVOYON IS JOINING THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT NOW COVERS ALL THE ACTIVITIES IN ALL THE COUNTRIES WHERE THE GROUP OPERATES

* CREATION OF A UNIFIED INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT TO REPLACE PREVIOUS DUAL ORGANIZATION HEADED UP JOINTLY BY JEAN-PAUL CHAPELEAU AND CHRISTOPHE CAUDRELIER