BRIEF-Beneteau Takes Exceptional Measures Due To Covid-19 Crisis

March 17 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA:

* FACED WITH THE EXTENSION OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS, GROUPE BENETEAU IS TAKING EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES

* GROUPE BENETEAU HAS TODAY TAKEN THE DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ITS BOAT AND LEISURE HOME CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE AND ITALY

* THE PRESENTATION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 29, 2020, WILL BE DEFERRED TO A SUBSEQUENT DATE

* ACTIVITIES AT OUR PRODUCTION UNITS IN THE US AND POLAND HAVE SLOWED DOWN TO DATE, BUT HAVE NOT BEEN SHUT DOWN

* "IN THIS EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION FACING OUR COUNTRY AND ALL OUR EMPLOYEES, THIS SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITY IS NECESSARY. WE ARE TAKING ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TO ENSURE THE PROTECTION OF OUR EMPLOYEES IN ALL COUNTRIES AND TO HELP ENSURE A QUICK RESUMPTION OF OUR ACTIVITIES AS SOON AS THE SITUATION ALLOWS US TO DO SO"-CEO