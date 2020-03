BRIEF-Beneteau To Shut Down Production Activities In Poland

March 30 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA:

* WILL SHUT DOWN ITS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN POLAND WITHIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS

* OUTLOOK ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 4, 2020 IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE

* THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ITS PRODUCTION AND SHIPPING ACTIVITIES FOR SEVERAL WEEKS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS REVENUES

* ITS CREDIT LINES ARE CONFIRMED THROUGH TO 2023

* AT AUGUST 31, 2019, ITS FINANCIAL YEAR-END, THE GROUP HAD 97 MILLION EUROS OF NET CASH

* ACTIVITIES FOCUSED ON RELEASING NEW MODELS ARE BEING MAINTAINED WITH STAFF WORKING REMOTELY