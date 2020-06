June 8 (Reuters) - Beng Kuang Marine Ltd:

* DELAYS IN PROJECT COMPLETION & LOWER REVENUE DURING 2Q2020 TO AFFECT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR CURRENT FY

* GROUP’S PRINCIPAL BUSINESSES OF INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING AND CORROSION PREVENTION OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY HALTED

* SHIPPING DIVISION IS ABLE TO CONTINUE OPERATING ALBEIT AT A REDUCED CAPACITY

* MANAGED TO OBTAIN PERMISSION TO CONTINUE LIMITED OPERATIONS IN ITS SUPPLY AND DISTRIBUTION DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: