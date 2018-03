BRIEF-Bengal Energy Announces Credit Facility Amendment And Principal Deferral

March 22 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd:

* BENGAL ENERGY ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY AMENDMENT AND PRINCIPAL DEFERRAL

* BENGAL ENERGY LTD - ‍CREDIT FACILITY CONTINUES TO HAVE AN EXPIRY DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019​

* BENGAL ENERGY LTD - ‍FACILITY PROVIDES A BORROWING BASE OF $12.5 MILLION, OF WHICH FULL AMOUNT IS CURRENTLY DRAWN​

* BENGAL ENERGY LTD - ‍BENGAL WILL INITIATE A PROGRAM TO HEDGE ABOUT 15,000 BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL FROM JANUARY 2019 TO MARCH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)