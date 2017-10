Oct 17 (Reuters) - BENI STABILI SPA SIIQ:

* ANNOUNCES ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT OF EUR 300 MILLION 1.625 % SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS DUE 2024‍​‍​

* ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT A SPREAD OF 115 BASIS POINTS OVER REFERENCE SWAP RATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)