April 30 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:

* LAUNCHED ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS AND INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT TO HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

* WILL ISSUE 772,201 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADS) TO HIGHBRIDGE; ISSUE PRICE UNDER PLACEMENT US$2.59 PER ADS

* 1 FOR 2 PRO RATA RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS AT AUD 17 CENTS