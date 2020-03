March 30 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:

* SUPREME COURT OF QUEENSLAND APPROVED SCHEME TO RE-DOMICILE GROUP FROM AUSTRALIA TO U.S.

* SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING ON ASX FROM CLOSE OF TRADE ON MONDAY, 30 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)