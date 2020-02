Feb 7 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:

* COURT ORDERED SHAREHOLDERS MEETING BE CONVENED TO CONSIDER DEAL FOR BENITEC BIOPHARMA TO BECOME PARENT CO OF BENITEC GROUP

* IF SCHEME IS IMPLEMENTED, CO’S SHAREHOLDERS WOULD GET 1 SHARE OF COMMON STOCK IN HOLDCO FOR EVERY 300 BENITEC SHARES HELD

* BOARD OF BENITEC UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS BENITEC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME