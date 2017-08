Aug 8 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd

* Benitec Biopharma says its BB-301, represents clinical candidate that it intends to advance into human clinical trials in the second half of 2018‍​

* Benitec Biopharma says working with regulators to advance BB-301 into the clinic as quickly as possible