Feb 1 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* EBIT ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 9.2 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (2016: EUR 10.5 MILLION)

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP 1.2% TO EUR 172.1 MILLION​

* FY EBITDA ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL EUR 16.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 17.5 MILLION)

* ‍POSITIVE EFFECTS OF MEASURES INITIATED EXPECTED IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​