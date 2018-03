BRIEF-Berentzen Gruppe FY EBITDA Down At EUR 16.4 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG:

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 172.1 MILLION, WHICH CONSTITUTES AN INCREASE OF 1.2%

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TOTALLED EUR 16.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 17.5 MILLION)

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.2 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (2016: EUR 10.5 MILLION)

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUES ARE SET TO RISE BY BETWEEN EUR 9.6 MILLION AND EUR 18.8 MILLION - FORECAST

* REVENUES SET TO RISE REACHING SOMEWHERE IN REGION OF EUR 170.1 MLN TO EUR 178.9 MLN IN 2018

* APPLYING NEW FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (IFRS 15) WILL REDUCE FORECAST CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.0 MILLION WITHOUT AFFECTING INCOME

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED EBIT ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM EUR 9.6 MILLION TO EUR 10.6 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM EUR 17.2 MILLION TO EUR 19.0 MILLION FOR FY 2018