April 26 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 PUBLISHED - PROFITABLE START TO THE YEAR FOR BERENTZEN-GROUP

* EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES: EUR 36.5 MILLION (EUR 38.9 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT RISES BY 10.4 % TO EUR 1.7 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA IMPROVED BY 7.6 % TO EUR 3.5 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 3.2 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK FY 2018 CONFIRMED