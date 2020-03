BRIEF-Berentzen-Gruppe Withdraws Forecast For 2020, COVID-19 Impacts Q1

March 26 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - WITHDRAWAL OF FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, IMPACTS ON QUARTERLY RESULTS Q1 2020

* COMPANY WILL ISSUE A NEW FORECAST AS SOON AS THIS IS PRACTICABLE WITH SUFFICIENT RELIABILITY

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON GROUP’S QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR Q1 2020 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN VIEW OF PANDEMIC AND ITS ECONOMIC IMPACTS, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO UPDATE FORECAST

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 2.0 % TO 4.0 % COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (CONSOLIDATED EBIT) WITH A RANGE OF EUR 1.0 TO 1.2 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 1.7 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA) WITH A RANGE OF EUR 3.1 TO 3.3 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 3.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)