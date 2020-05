BRIEF-Berentzen Q1 Consolidated EBIT At EUR 1.1 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* BERENTZEN GROUP PUBLISHES INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020: POSITIVE START TO THE YEAR - CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS A DAMPENING EFFECT

* STILL NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE A CONCRETE FORECAST FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 36.2 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 36.9 MILLION)

* CONSOLIDATED EBIT FOR Q1 STOOD AT EUR 1.1 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 1.7 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA CAME TO EUR 3.2 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 3.7 MILLION)

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A POSITIVE EBIT IN CURRENT YEAR