Jan 29 (Reuters) - BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG TRUEBSEE TITLIS BET AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME IN 2017/18 AT CHF 79.02 MILLION, UP 7.9% VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA OF CHF 33,103 MILLION (UP 10.5%)

* PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 9.40 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018/19: EXPECT A SOLID AND GOOD BUSINESS RESULT AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL Source text - bit.ly/2Ro0RsQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)