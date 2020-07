July 8 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO THE ACCORD CLINICAL TRIAL PROTOCOL FOR BEMCENTINIB AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* BERGENBIO-UNDER AMENDMENT PATIENTS TO POTENTIALLY RECEIVE BEMCENTINIB PLUS ONE OR BOTH OF 2APPROVED COVID-19 TREATMENTS: DEXAMETHASONE AND REMDESIVIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: