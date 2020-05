BRIEF-BerGenBio Contemplates Private Placement

May 4 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* COMPANY HAS RETAINED ARCTIC SECURITIES AS, CARNEGIE AS AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO NOK 500 MILLION BY ISSUANCE OF UP TO 13,325,000 SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROX. 18% OF OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* COMPANY INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES STEMING FROM COMPANY’S TECHNOLOGY AND TO PROGRESS READINESS FOR EARLY COMMERCIALISATION POSSIBILITIES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY ( "BOARD") BASED ON AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS