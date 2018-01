Jan 29 (Reuters) - BERGENBIO ASA:

* BERGENBIO: ENCOURAGING I-O CLINICAL DATA WITH SELECTIVE AXL INHIBITOR BEMCENTINIB (BGB324) SUPPORTS ITS POTENTIAL AS CORNERSTONE OF CANCER THERAPY

* ‍FAVOURABLE INTERIM SAFETY DATA REPORTED ACROSS THREE PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS WITH BEMCENTINIB IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)