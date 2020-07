BRIEF-BerGenBio: Final Results Of Subsequent Offering

July 6 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO ASA: FINAL RESULTS OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

* ARCTIC SECURITIES AS, CARNEGIE AS AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND MANAGERS FOR SUBSEQUENT OFFERING.

* BY END OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD, COMPANY HAD RECEIVED 534,178 VALID SUBSCRIPTIONS

* A TOTAL OF 282,373 OFFER SHARES WILL BE ALLOCATED BASED ON SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND A TOTAL OF 251,805 OFFER SHARES WILL BE ALLOCATED BASED ON OVER-SUBSCRIPTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ALLOCATION CRITERIA SET OUT IN PROSPECTUS DATED 19 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)