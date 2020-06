June 2 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO CONFIRMS FIRST COVID19 PATIENT DOSED WITH BEMCENTINIB IN ACCORD TRIAL

* STUDY IS FULLY FUNDED BY DHSC AND UKRI AND IS BEING MANAGED BY CLINICAL RESEARCH COMPANY IQVIA. DRUG MATERIAL AND OTHER TRIAL RESOURCES WILL BE PROVIDED BY BERGENBIO

* ANTICIPATES THAT TOP LINE DATA WILL READOUT LATER IN SUMMER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)