Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bergenbio Asa:

* BERGENBIO MEETS FIRST EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN PHASE II TRIAL WITH SELECTIVE AXL INHIBITOR BGB324 (BEMCENTINIB) IN NSCLC

* ‍EXPECTS TO PRESENT CLINICAL DATA FROM THIS STUDY AT AN INTERNATIONAL CANCER CONFERENCE DURING 2018​