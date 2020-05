May 19 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* : RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES WERE NOK 56.2 MILLION (NOK 54.5 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS FOR QUARTER CAME TO NOK 56.2 MILLION (NOK 45.8 MILLION)

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR CLINICAL TRIALS STARTED TO BECOME VISIBLE TOWARDS END OF Q1 AND ON OUR PRECLINICAL RESEARCH OPERATIONS IN APRIL