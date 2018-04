April 13 (Reuters) - BERGENBIO ASA:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL NOK 187.5 MILLION (USD 24 MILLION) PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT WAS PRICED AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 40.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)