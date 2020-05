May 5 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO RAISES NOK500M (€45.4M) VIA AN OVER SUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ARCTIC SECURITIES AS, CARNEGIE AS AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ON TRANSACTION

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND TO PROGRESS READINESS FOR EARLY COMMERCIALISATION POSSIBILITIES AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)