June 26 (Reuters) - BERGENBIO ASA

* BERGENBIO AWARDED NOK 24M FROM INNOVASJON NORGE TO SUPPORT THE CLINICAL

* Awarded Nok 24m from Innovasjon Norge

* NOK 24 MILLION GRANT WILL CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS BERGENBIO'S COSTS OF RUNNING THIS SPECIFIC PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL

* ‍AWARD OF A NOK 24 MILLION (USD 2.85M) GRANT TO SUPPORT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BGB324 IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK & CO.'S KEYTRUDA IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED LUNG CANCER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)