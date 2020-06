June 19 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO ASA: RESOLUTION TO CARRY OUT A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

* SUCCESSFUL PLACED PRIVATE PLACEMENT RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 500 MILLION

* NEW SHARES IN SUBSEQUENT OFFERING WILL BE ALLOCATED ON OR ABOUT 3 JULY 2020, AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED ON OR ABOUT 14 JULY 2020