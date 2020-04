BRIEF-Bergenbio's Bemcentinib Selected To Be Fast-Tracked As Potential Treatment For COVID-19

April 28 (Reuters) - Bergenbio ASA:

* BERGENBIO’S BEMCENTINIB SELECTED TO BE FAST-TRACKED AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 THROUGH NEW NATIONAL UK GOVERNMENT CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATIVE

* BERGENBIO ASA - BEMCENTINIB SELECTED AS FIRST CANDIDATE TO BE TESTED THROUGH NEW ACCORD STUDY

* BERGENBIO ASA - PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATIVE TO RAPIDLY INVESTIGATE BEMCENTINIB’S EFFICACY AND SAFETY IN HOSPITALISED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* BERGENBIO ASA - STUDY TO BE FUNDED BY UK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE AND UK RESEARCH AND INNOVATION