BRIEF-Bergman & Beving: Update In Relation To COVID-19 Pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) - Bergman & Beving AB:

* REG-BERGMAN & BEVING AB: UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN RECENT WEEKS, COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED BERGMAN & BEVING’S OPERATIONS IN VARIOUS WAYS, PRIMARILY WITH VARYING DEMAND FOR COMPANIES

* DEMAND FROM CONSTRUCTION-RELATED CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN RELATIVELY STABLE, WHILE DEMAND FROM INDUSTRY-RELATED CUSTOMERS HAS WEAKENED CONSIDERABLY

* AT SAME TIME, DEMAND FOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN VERY STRONG

* ASSESSMENT IS THAT BOTH EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WILL BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

* A NUMBER OF GROUP'S COMPANIES HAVE IMPLEMENTED SHORT TERM REDUCED WORKING HOURS AND ALREADY ONGOING MEASURES TO REDUCE COST ARE EXPANDED