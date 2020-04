BRIEF-Bergs Timber Makes Temporary Adjustments To Production

April 6 (Reuters) - Bergs Timber AB (publ):

* BERGS TIMBER MAKES TEMPORARY ADJUSTMENTS TO THEIR PRODUCTION

* IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE A BALANCE BETWEEN PRODUCTION AND DEMAND, A NUMBER OF CHANGES WILL BE MADE.

* AGREED WITH TRADE UNIONS TO START SHORT-TERM WORK AT ORREFORS SAWMILL AFTER EASTER.

* PRODUCTION VOLUME AT SAWMILLS WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT

* IN BALTIC AND UK OPERATIONS, LAYOFFS WILL ALSO BE IMPLEMENTED.

* NEGOTIATIONS WITH TRADE UNIONS REGARDING CLOSURE OF SAWMILL IN GRANSJÖ HAVE BEEN COMPLETED

* SAWMILLING OPERATION WILL CEASE IN APRIL AND ENTIRE OPERATION AT MILL WILL BE DISCONTINUED DURING FALL OF 2020.

* DELIVERIES DURING BEGINNING OF 2020 HAVE BEEN GOOD

* LOWER DEMAND FROM UK MARKET HAS A MAJOR IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS.