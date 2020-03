BRIEF-Bergs Timber Postpones Annual General Meeting And Withdraws Proposed Dividend

March 30 (Reuters) - Bergs Timber AB (publ):

* BERGS TIMBER POSTPONES THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND WITHDRAWS THE PROPOSED DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.04 PER SHARE

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD, AT LATEST, ON JUNE 30 2020 IN ACCORDANCE WITH EXISTING LEGISLATION.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CERTAIN MARKETS AND PRODUCTS, IN PARTICULAR FURTHER PROCESSED PRODUCTS, HAVE ALREADY BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)