BRIEF-Bergs Timber Returns To Normal Sawmill Production

April 27 (Reuters) - Bergs Timber AB (publ):

* BERGS TIMBER RETURNS TO NORMAL SAWMILL PRODUCTION

* CLOSURE OF GRANSJÖ SAWMILL HAS PROCEEDED ACCORDING TO PLAN AND SAWMILL PRODUCTION WILL CEASE DURING APRIL

* DEMAND FOR SAWN TIMBER IS GOOD FOR SEVERAL IMPORTANT MARKETS AND WE SEE SOME IMPROVEMENT IN ENGLISH MARKET

* OUR STOCKS ARE IN BALANCE AND ORDER INTAKE HAS IMPROVED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF ONGOING CORONA CRISIS REMAIN DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* DEMAND FOR WOOD PRODUCTS IS NORMALLY SEASONALLY HIGH DURING Q2

* AT OUR SWEDISH SAWMILLS, IMPLEMENTED SHORT-TERM WORK WILL BE TERMINATED AND PRODUCTION WILL RETURN TO NORMAL PACE FROM MAY 4, 2020

* OUR LATVIAN SAWMILL VIKA WOOD HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY PRODUCTION CURTAILMENTS

* OUR ESTONIAN SAWMILL HAS PRODUCED IN ONE SHIFT DURING APRIL AND RETURNS TO TWO SHIFTS FROM 4 MAY