Feb 26 (Reuters) - Berjaya Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.08 BILLION RGT

* HOTELS & RESORTS BUSINESS SEGMENT DIRECTLY & ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CAUSING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* HOTELS AND RESORTS BUSINESS PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS