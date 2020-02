Feb 20 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 63.7 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S HOTELS AND RESORTS BUSINESS SEGMENT IS DIRECTLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GROUP'S HOTELS AND RESORTS BUSINESS SEGMENT'S PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING IN THE SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS