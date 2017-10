Oct 23 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd

* On Oct. 20, 2017, Co disposed 10 million ordinary shares of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings for 14.90 million RGT in cash

* Co expected to record gain of about 1.50 million RGT pursuant to disposal‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2xfGKUt) Further company coverage: