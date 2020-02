BRIEF-Berjaya Land Says Unit Entered Concession Agreement With Govt Of Yangon Region

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd:

* UNIT ENTERED CONCESSION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF YANGON REGION, REPUBLIC OF THE UNION OF MYANMAR

* AGREEMENT FOR COLLABORATION UNDERTAKING HOUSING & MIXED DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ON 12 PARCELS OF LAND

* ESTIMATED GROSS DEVELOPMENT VALUE OF PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT $746.08 MILLION

* PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS OF CO

* ESTIMATED PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION ABOUT USD131.16 MILLION OVER DURATION OF DEVELOPMENT UP TO COMPLETION

* UNDER CONSIDERATION OF RIGHTS GRANTED BY GOVERNMENT OF YANGON TO UNIT, UNIT TO PAY ABOUT $185.76 MILLION