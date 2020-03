BRIEF-Berkeley Says On Track To Meet Expectations For FY

March 12 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC:

* BERKELEY - ON TRACK TO MEET MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020

* BERKELEY - ON TRACK TO DELIVER LONG TERM PRE-TAX PROFIT TARGET OF £3.3 BILLION IN SIX YEARS ENDING 30 APRIL 2025

* BERKELEY - TO POSTPONE INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDER RETURNS THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO BE MADE VIA A B AND C SHARE SCHEME

* BERKELEY - INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDER RETURNS TO BE POSTPONED UNTIL THERE IS GREATER CLARITY OF OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON UK ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* BERKELEY - BERKELEY HAS NET CASH OF IN EXCESS OF £1.0 BILLION AT DATE OF MARCH 12