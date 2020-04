April 1 (Reuters) - BERKOSAN YALITIM VE TECRIT MADDELERI URETIM VE TICARET:

* TO HALT PRODUCTION IN VALENCIA FACILITY UNTIL APRIL 14 DUE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS OVER COVID-19

* TO HALT PRODUCTION ON NIGHT SHIFT IN BELGRADE FACILITY DUE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS