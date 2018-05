May 15 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP, ACCORDING TO 13F FILING WITH U.S. SEC

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CUTS SHARE STAKE IN PHILLIPS 66 BY 43.4 PERCENT TO 45.7 MILLION SHARES Source for quarter ended March 31, 2018: bit.ly/2rJ2Yh7 Source for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017: bit.ly/2nZHhYc