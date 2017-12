Dec 28 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF MAXIMUM TENDER AMOUNT IN DEBT TENDER OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY - CO, UNIT INCREASING PURCHASE PRICE FROM $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF OUTSTANDING BONDS