July 17, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Energy says supports new Texas stakeholder groups for its proposed acquisition of Oncor

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy -announced support of new Texas stakeholder groups for its proposed acquisition of Oncor Electric Delivery Company Llc‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - co also announced addition of three more commitments that support energy market in Texas

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy- TXU Energy, NRG Energy, team and alliance for retail markets have signed regulatory commitments proposed by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

