BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Files Prospectus Supplement Related To A Potential Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Offering- SEC Filing

March 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL EURO-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - THE NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ONLY IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF €100,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF €1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST THE NOTES ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - CONCURRENTLY WITH THE OFFERING, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FINANCE CORP MAY OFFER DOLLAR-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES GUARANTEED BY CO

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY- CLOSING OF THIS OFFERING OF NOTES IS NOT CONDITIONED UPON THE CLOSING OF THE CONCURRENT OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES ISSUED BY BHFC