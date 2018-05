May 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PERCENT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 - SEC FILING

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PERCENT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017 - SEC FILING